Women’s SHG shows how to achieve success in sustainable agriculture

A self-help group (SHG) of women, formed under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has scripted a success story in farming at Dompadapalke, in Belalu of Belthangady taluk, within 18 months of its formation.

Kasturba Sanjeevini SHG’s success not only affirmed that unity is strength but also won the district-level Rajyotsava Award 2020.

SHG’s president Madhura and secretary Harinakshi, while launching their SHG in 2019 with 10 members, had decided to embark on an activity without being limited to just disbursing loans.

When members boldly decided to try their luck in farming, Kamala, a member in their group, handed over an unused land on lease. The group took possession of 2.5 acres of land and paid an annual lease rent of Rs 20,000.

After clearing the weeds and levelling land with help of machinery, members took up the cultivation of banana and procured grafted plant from Bengaluru. As many as 800 ‘pacche bale’ (cavendish) and 700 ‘nendran’ banana plants were planted on the leased land. The harvesting of pacche banana was completed.

“The nendran variety is now ready for harvesting. The group had already contacted a trader from Belthangady to market their harvest. The trader collects produce from the farm itself,” Madhura told DH.

“The price is not very lucrative. We get Rs 8 per kg for nendran banana, which will not help us make profits this year. But there was also no loss,” informs Madhura.

SHG members had used only organic manure for banana cultivation and no chemical fertilisers were used. ‘Jeevamritha’ was applied to the bunches of banana at a tender stage.

After planting bananas, the members decided to grow vegetables. Accordingly, long yard beans and basale was cultivated.

SHG members faced difficulties in selling the long yard beans which were harvested during the lockdown. We used to get 30 kg to 40 kg of long yard beans in each harvest, she said.

The harvest was divided amongst the members and each member sold their share to customers.

“Thus, the SHG ended up earning a profit of Rs 50,000,” she says flashing a broad smile.

SHG members ploughed back the profit to farming and erected a solar fence at a total cost of Rs 50,000 to protect crops from monkeys.

The group had availed a loan of Rs 75,000 for the cultivation.

“My husband Ravindra, besides guiding us, helped us in maintaining the plantation,” informs Madhura.

On future plans, she says, “We have plans to expand farming and had taken an additional one-acre land on lease. SHG members worried over the monkey menace, have plans to grow tubers. The success in farming was possible only with the support of members. The members come whenever they are called for work.”

Members visit the farm daily either to water the plants, remove weeds or apply organic manure. The farming has been an entirely new experience, admits Madhura.