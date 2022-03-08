Women’s team from Karnataka wins ball badminton tourney

The women’s team from Karnataka were declared as champions at the 67th national-level senior ball badminton championship in the women’s category, held at the campus of Alva’s Foundation in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, recently.

In the final, the hosts beat the Tamil Nadu team in two games by 35-22, 35-26. Out of 10 team members who represented Karnataka, seven were from Alva’s Education Foundation.

Doubles

In the men’s doubles, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in two games by 35-27, 35-19.

In the women’s doubles, Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in two games by 35-17, 35-28.

Mixed doubles

The team from Andhra Pradesh defeated Karnataka by 35-31, 35-22 in mixed doubles.

In the men's category, the team from Andhra Pradesh got third place, Telangana fourth, Karnataka fifth, Tamil Nadu sixth, Maharashtra seventh and Canara Bank secured eighth place.

In the women's category, Andhra Pradesh secured third place, Maharashtra team won fourth place, while Kerala, Puducherry and Bihar got fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively. Chhattisgarh secured eighth place.

The five-day tournament was jointly organised by Alva’s Education Foundation and the Ball Badminton Association of Karnataka.