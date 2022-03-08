Women should face life’s challenges, says judge

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 08 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 22:55 ist

District Legal Services Authority member secretary and senior civil judge Sharmila urged women to be strong enough to face life’s challenges as every day is a challenge for a woman.

The judge, while launching district-level International Women’s Day celebrations, said women are subjected to harrowing experiences.

The role of women in nation-building is critical, she added.

She said despite the fact that the world had changed dramatically, women were still victims of abuse.

Gender equality for a sustainable tomorrow should be realised as the day’s theme suggests, she said.

She added that there is no limit to what women can achieve.

She also urged women not to abuse laws in place to protect them.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat said the social empowerment of women is more important than political empowerment.

He said the ZP has taken many initiatives under many schemes including National Rural Livelihood Mission in order to help women.

He urged women to break down barriers in all fields and demonstrate that they are superior to men.

Parents should encourage and support their daughters’ goals, he added.

He also encouraged girls to pursue careers in civil service, policing and law enforcement.

The brand logo for NRLM Sanjeevini scheme products was unveiled on the occasion.

Udupi
International Women’s Day
Senior Civil Judge Sharmila
women's empowerment

