‘Women Wellness Mobile Clinic will take quality healthcare to the doorstep of women’

Rotary Club of Mangaluru President Sudhir Kumar Jalan symbolically handed over the Women Wellness Mobile Clinic to Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi at a glittering event organised outside Townhall on Wednesday.

“The Women Wellness Mobile Clinic project, worth over Rs 1.25 crore, is the biggest community-based project under ‘The Rotary Foundation Global Grant project’,” said Sudhir Kumar Jalan.

He thanked Rotary Club of Silicon Valley passport (USA), RI District 6540 ( USA), for making the mobile clinic a reality. He hoped that the project will inspire more ideas and discussions to make Mangaluru a better place.

Global Grant Chairman Jathin V Attavar said the state-of-the-art custom-built vehicle was divided into three compartments. The vehicle also had an e-toilet facility. The bus is equipped with a mammography machine for breast examination and colposcopy for cervical cancer screening.

“Oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer account for 55% of cancers in India and early detection and treatment can save lives of rural women,” Jathin said and thanked Joseph Mathew, Krishna Shetty for realising the project.

Rotary Foundation Trustee Dr Bharat S Pandya said the mobile clinic will take quality healthcare to the doorstep of women.

“If even one life is saved, it is worth the money spent on the project,” he said and thanked Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi for providing free treatment for women with BPL cards at Yenepoya Hospital.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premananda Shetty said the mobile van was a boon to rural women.