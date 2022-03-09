Women's Forum inaugurated

International Women’s Day celebrations and Women’s Forum were inaugurated at Ravindra Kalabhavana in University College, Mangaluru.

Principal (in-charge) Dr Harish A inaugurated the programme.

English department head Dr N K Rajalakshmi said it is not right to put a man or woman in a frame. A woman is a source of happiness and love is her strength.

Political science department head Latha A Pandit recalled the sacrifices of her parents to educate her and her siblings.

“Patience is important for a woman when it comes to challenging situations,” she added.

An exhibition was organized as part of the programme.