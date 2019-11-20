Work at railway station: Diversion of train services

Due to non-interlocking work between Kalaburgi and Savalgi Railway stations in the Wadi-Solapur section of Central Railway, the train services will be run on diverted route.

Train No 16332 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on November 23, will be diverted to Thrisur, Shoranur, Mangaluru Junction, Thokur, Roha and Panvel.

Train No 16331 Mumbai CSMT – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on November 25, will be diverted to Panvel, Roha, Thokur, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur and Thrissur route.

Regulated

To facilitate track renewal in Kannur South Yard, Train No 56323 Coimbatore – Mangaluru Central Fast passenger will be regulated by 30 minutes on November 20, 27 and 30.

Train No 16606 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will be regulated by 1 hour en route November 27 and 30.

To facilitate track maintenance at Shoranur Yard, Train No 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Executive Express, scheduled to leave Kannur at 05.00 am on November 20 will be rescheduled to leave at 07.00 am on the same day – late by 2 hours.

The service of Train No 16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 06.45 am on November 20, will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 08.15 am on the same day – late by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The service of Train No 22610 Coimbatore – Mangaluru Central Fast Passenger, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 06.40 am on November 23, will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 08.40 am on the same day – late by 2 hours.

Train No 56323 Coimbatore – Mangaluru Central Fast Passenger, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 07.30 am on November 23 (Saturday), is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 09.00 am on the same day – late by one and a half hours.

Train No 16606 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Central Ernad Express from Nagercoil – Mangaluru Central will be regulated by one hour on November 20.

Partial cancellation

The service of Train No 56664 Kozhikode – Thrissur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Thrissur on November 20.

The service of Train No 56663 Thrissur – Kozhikode Passenger will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Shoranur on November 20.

The service of Train No 56604 Shoranur – Coimbatore Passenger will be fully cancelled on November 23.

To facilitate track maintenance between Cherthala and Turavur Section (Thiruvananthapuram Division), Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central Maveli Express journey commencing on Saturday till December 4 (except Thursdays) will be diverted to run via Kottayam. On these days, the service will have additional stoppages for two minutes at Ernakulam Town and Kottayam, Chengannur and Kayamkulam.

Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central will run as per its normal schedule and stoppages on November 20, 27 and December 4.