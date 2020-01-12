Work begins on Narayana Guru Study Centre

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said saint reformer Brahmasri Narayana Guru fought against untouchability and launched the campaign to eradicate inequality in society.

“Narayana Guru heralded a social revolution in the country. His preachings are relevant even to this day,” Poojary said after laying the foundation stone for Brahmasri Narayana Guru Adhyayana Peetha building at Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri on Sunday.

The minister promised to facilitate the release of Rs one crore for the completion of the building. Rajya Sabha Member B K Hariprasad said the youth in Dakshina Kannada should work towards promoting harmony in society. “Jyotiba Phule, Narayana Guru, Ambedkar fought against discrimination. There is a need for a study on such great personalities,” he

said.

Balyottu Vikhyathananda Swami blessed said Narayana Guru during his visit to Sri Lanka, started night schools for the welfare of poor Tamilians there.

MLA U T Khader said none of the study chairs in Mangalore University has its own building. He said there was a need to spread the principles of Narayana Guru through research works.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya presided over the programme.