Work begins on two sophisticated Konkani dictionaries

The vibrant Konkani language should be included more in academics. To achieve this objective, Mangalore University has initiated a project on two sophisticated dictionaries in Konkani language, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said.

He was addressing a gathering while presiding over the inaugural programme of a national-level virtual symposium as a part of Konkani Manyatha Dees-2020 organised by the Konkani Study Chair of Mangalore University and Department of PG Studies in University College Mangaluru. He invited more students to select Konkani for their study and research.

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary delivered the inaugural address. Vishwa Konkani Kendra President Basthi Vaman Shenoy, Konkani writer Paul Moras, Konkani Sahitya Academy ex-president Roy Castelino and writer Dr Geetha Shenoy spoke about Konkani Manyatha Dees.

Renowned Konkani writer Uday Bembre delivered the keynote address. Renowned writer Gokuldas Prabhu moderated the session where Konkani Sahitya Akademy Convener Dr Bhushan Bhave, All India Konkani Parishad President Usha Rane and representatives from Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra Konkani speaking community analysed various aspects on Konkani language.