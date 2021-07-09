‘Work for victory of Congress candidates in ZP, TP polls’

Chitradurga MLA Raghu Achar called upon Congress workers to strive for the victory of Congress candidates in the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

He was speaking during a preparatory meeting on Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections in Kushalnagar.

“The Congress will come to power in Karnataka in 2023. People no longer have faith in the BJP. The Congress should make use of the situation to come to power,” he added.

There is a need to create awareness about the achievements of Congress and the false promises of the BJP among people. An action plan should be prepared for the election, he said.

Kodagu district Congress in-charge Manjula Raj said that the maladministration of the BJP in Karnataka has affected the common man.

People are tired of the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the government, she added.

Block Congress president B S Ananthkumar said that Congress supported candidates have won more seats in the Gram Panchayat election.

The party workers should work unitedly for the victory, he said.

DCC working president Dharmaja Uthappa presided over the meeting.