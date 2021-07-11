Work on bridge across Kootupole likely to be completed by December

The work on a new bridge across Kootupole in Makutta, that connects Kerala and Karnataka, is in full swing and is expected to be completed by the year-end.

The old bridge across Kootupole was constructed by the British way back in 1928.

The bridge across the rivulet provides connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka at Makutta.

The 93-year-old bridge is narrow and only one vehicle can ply on it at a time. As heavy-laden trucks are plying on the bridge frequently, there was a demand for the construction of the new bridge.

As the bridge provides connectivity to Kannur, Talassery in Kerala, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka, the density of vehicles on the interstate highway is high.

Further, it also connects the international airport situated at Mattanur, about 55 km from Virajpet.

Having realised the need for a new bridge, the Kerala government started the work on the bridge in 2013.

As the work was in progress, the forest department in Karnataka stalled the work for having failed to seek a no-objection certificate. As a result, the work remained incomplete for several years.

However, with the efforts of the elected representatives, the issue has been resolved and the work had commenced a few months ago.

The work on the bridge should have been completed by September 2018. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the work. Now, the work is being carried out in full swing and it is likely to be completed by December end.