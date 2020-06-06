Work on footbridges not completed in C'magaluru dist

The work on replacing delicate hanging bridges with full-fledged footbridges has not been completed. As a result, villagers and schoolchildren have to struggle to cross the overflowing rivulets during this monsoon in Malnad.

The work on small bridges taken up under Shaala Samparka Sethu (bridging school connectivity) has not been completed. There are several hanging footbridges in Sringeri, Koppa, N R Pura, Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere areas.

As a precautionary measure, with the monsoon round the corner, the villagers have started repairing the hanging bridges, to cross the swelling water bodies.

Villagers of Hemmige in Sringeri taluk were engaged in repairing the hanging bridge on Saturday.

The footbridges have not been repaired at Minagaradi, Shirlu, Vandagadde and Vaddinakarki. However, the footbridge connecting Shettihadlu-Abbigundi in Koppa has been completed.

PWD executive engineer M R Rajesh said, "The work on 104 footbridges was taken up, out of which 75% of the works have been completed. About 20 works are in the initial stage of construction. There is an issue on land for nine works."