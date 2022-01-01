Work on multi-village drinking water scheme in progress: Khader

Work on multi-village water scheme in progress: Khader

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 00:01 ist

Mangalore constituency MLA U T Khader said that the work on a multi-village drinking water scheme that is envisioned to supply 24X7 water to the villages in Ullal is in progress.

Once completed, long-pending demands of the people will be fulfilled, he said.

The first phase of the project, initiated at a cost of Rs 200 crore, is in progress, while the second phase of the project will be taken up at a cost of Rs 280 crore which will be sanctioned soon, he said.

The project has been envisioned keeping in mind the development in Ullal and surrounding areas for the next 30 years. The project will also supply water to Meramajalu, Pudu and Tumbe villages in Bantwal taluk, he added.

The work on widening the road from Thokkottu to Mudipu is in progress. The work is being implemented by PWD. The work from Deralakatte to the Kuthar stretch has been completed. Now, the fourlaning of the work from Thokkottu to Kuthar is in progress, he said.

The MLA sought the support of medical colleges to beautify the stretch of the road.

A meeting of representatives of the colleges will be convened shortly.

'More votes this time'

Though Congress could not get a majority in the Kotekar Town Panchayat election, votes garnered by Congress had increased when compared to previous years, the former minister said and added that this has proved that voters are in favour of Congress.

