Work on temporary sheds for small vendors soon

Mangaluru, DHNS: The wholesale traders of Central Market in Mangaluru should carry out their business in APMC in Baikampady.

Arrangements have been made to supply vegetables to retailers at APMC yard itself, said MLA D Vedavyas Kamath.

He was addressing the gathering after inspecting land for construction of alternative sheds for the other traders of Central Market. He said Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will construct temporary sheds for small vendors and sellers of Central Market within three months.

For the time being, at least 400 sheds will be constructed on vacant land identified for street vendors near Town Hall at an estimated cost of Rs 5.25 crore under Smart City Mission. The work on the sheds will begin from Monday.

Once the work on temporary sheds was completed, then small vegetable, fruits vendors, meat sellers and others will be shifted from Central Market to the new venue.

Sub-committee

The state government has set up a sub-committee to work on the development of the APMC yard in Baikampady, by providing all basic facilities to wholesale sellers.

MLAs Umanath Kotian, Dr Bharath Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, APMC president Praveen Kumar, members H K Chandramohan, K Krishnaraj Hegde and AMPC Secretary M Rani are the members of the sub-committee.

The sub-committee has been constituted on the direction of Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar.