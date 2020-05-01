Workers allowed to travel to other districts, states

Employees working in companies, government departments, factories and other places of work notified by the Ministry of Internal Administration and state government, are permitted to return to their native places in other districts and states.

The workers should produce their official photo identity card and the letter issued by their respective offices at the check posts. They do not require passes or permission letters for travel issued by Kodagu district administration, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has clarified.

However, issue of permission letters in places other than Kodagu, is left to the administration of the respective districts or the states. Therefore, the workers should gather knowledge on the criterion set by the places they are traveling to, Sindhu said.

“It is the responsibility of the travelers to get permission letters issued by competent authorities of the places they are traveling through. The workers will be allowed to travel out of Kodagu district only once. They are not allowed to return before the completion of lockdown period or before further orders in this regard,” the DC said.

Many people, who are from other districts and states, have been working in Kodagu district. Other family members of the workers should not travel with the worker.

Letter of permission and No Objection Certificate issued by the competent authority of other districts and states is mandatory if the family members of the workers need to travel along with them.