Workers from priority sectors to be vaccinated

Senior labour inspector M M Yatnatti said that the construction workers, petrol bunk workers, hotel waiters and other workers in the taluk, listed under prioritized sectors, will be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the vaccination centres in Madikeri taluk.

The official said that the vaccination process has begun from Wednesday.

The beneficiaries are required to obtain form 3 from the office of the senior labour inspector in the Madikeri Circle office and after filling the forms, should produce the same at the vaccination centres, to get inoculated, he added.

Labour department officers on Wednesday visited various constructions sites, hotels and petrol bunks in Madikeri and informed them about the facility.

All labourers above 18 years of age should get vaccinated against Covid-19. Also, they may utilise free breakfast and meal facilities at the Indira Canteen, they said.

The officials, Anil Bagatti and M M Yatnatti, paid a visit to the vaccination centres at St Micheal’s School and Cauvery Kala Kshetra. Reviewing the progress of the vaccination drive, they instilled confidence among the labourers.

MLA visits Gram Panchayats

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan visited various Gram Panchayats on Wednesday and convened the GP Covid-19 task force committees meetings.

Chairing meetings at Doddamalte, Gowdalli, Shanivarasanthe, Dundalli, Byadagotta, Kodlipet, Besuru, Handli, Nidtha and Aluru Siddapura Gram panchayats, the MLA reviewed the precautionary measures taken against the spread of Covid-19.

“Every member and official of the Gram Panchayat should take active measures towards creating awareness among people and to contain the virus,” he said.

Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda and Town Panchayat chief officer Shridhar visited Covid Care Centres operating at Morarji Desai Residential School in Arji village and Ekalavya Residential School in Ponnampet on Wednesday.

They also inquired about the health of the patients and asked them whether quality food is being supplied to them on time.