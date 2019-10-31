Works of 18 coastal artists exhibited at ‘Art Insight’

‘Art Insight’, a unique art exhibition by a select group of artists of coastal region, is being held at S Cube Art Gallery in Mangaluru till November 3.

‘Kanara’, the culturally significant region comprising entire coastal Karnataka, has a thriving art movement of its own.

‘Art Kanara’, the theme of the exhibition, showcases the notable works of a select group of contemporary artists of Mangaluru.

Each of them is an accomplished artist, having found voice and evolved his /her unique style. Together, they represent a spectrum of coastal talent, displaying their personal mode of expression, themes and influences.

The objective of this exhibition is to give exposure to the artists of the coastal Karnataka to promote awareness and appreciation.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Harikrishna Punaroor, former president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, appreciated the efforts to organise the art exhibition and said that such events will help art reach more people.

The dignitaries also jointly initiated the ‘Live Street Art’ panel by painting the first strokes of a wall painting on ‘Gandhi 150’.

The wall art was later painted by Prasad Shetty and Yagnesh, who are students at Mahalasa Art School, under the guidance of their teacher B P Mohan Kumar.

S Cube Art Gallery has dedicated a wall facing a street to promote street art. The 10ftX7ft wall is titled ‘Art Panel’. In the future, artists may use the space for live street art to deliver social messages and creating awareness.

A total of 18 artists are participating in the exhibition, contributing two works each. The participating artists are B N Hariprasad, B P Mohan Kumar, Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, Jayavanth Manipal, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Praveen Punchithaya, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma Shetty, Sampath Kumar, Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Sharath Palimar, Syed Asif Ali, Venky Palimar and Vishwas M Bhat.

The exhibition is open from 11 am to 7 pm.