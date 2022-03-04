Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya inaugurated a six-day national-level workshop on Research Methodology in Social Sciences, organised by the Department of Business Administration, MBA (Tourism and Travel Management), at Srinivas Mallya seminar hall of the university.

Presiding over the function, Prof Yadapadithaya highlighted the importance of research methodology and its systematic approach.

He also shared his experiences of past collaborations with foreign institutions on various researches.

Mahatma Gandhi University (Kottayam), head of School of Tourism Studies Dr Toney K Thomas, was the chief guest for the event.

In his keynote address, Dr Toney K Thomas said that the institutions of higher learning in India are facing a crucial challenge in creating, nurturing and maintaining the level of quality research, especially in social sciences.