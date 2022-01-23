Workshop on vermicompost held for farmers

Mangalore University, in association with Konaje Gram Panchayat, under ‘Mangala Yojane’, a village adoption scheme of the university, organised a workshop for the farmers on preparing vermicompost and construction of vermicompost units.

The units are constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that India has an agrarian economy. Owing to the middlemen menace, farmers are unable to reap the benefits of the hard work. There is a need to respond to the woes of the farmers.

Using earthworms, farmers can prepare vermicompost at home. The excessive use of chemical fertilisers has affected the health of human beings.

The workshop is organised to create awareness on the preparation of vermicompost and vermicompost units by availing the facilities from the government.

Sri Sathya Sai PU College, Alike lecturer Dr Siddaraju said that the vermicompost supplies enough nutrients to the farmland. The farmers can also earn income by manufacturing vermicompost in their houses. Vermi wash also helps to check insects affecting the crops.

MGNREGS taluk coordinator Shwetha said Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has decided to facilitate the construction of at least 25 vermicompost units for every Gram Panchayat in the district to encourage farmers to take up organic farming.

Konaje Gram Panchayat president Chanchalakshi presided.