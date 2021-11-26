Worms found in wheat, rice

  • Nov 26 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 22:16 ist

Following complaints about worms found in the rice and wheat distributed under the public distribution system, at a ration shop of Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Suntikoppa, officials from the food and civil supplies department visited the shop and inspected the grains. 

Food inspector Swathi and others inspected the food grains. She directed the ration shop personnel not to distribute the grains containing worms. 

