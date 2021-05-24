Writer B M Ichlangodu passes away

Acclaimed writer, researcher and retired professor B M Ichlangodu died at a private hospital here, family sources said.

He was 84.

Ichlangodu is survived by his wife, four sons, and a daughter.

Ichlangodu, who died on Sunday, was a passionate researcher of Beary literature and had mentored several young scholars. He was a resident of Attavar in the city but had his roots in Kasaragod in Kerala.

An alumnus of St Aloysius College and MGM college, he did his MA at Mysuru University and pursued law education at Sharada Vilasalaw college of Udupi.

He had served as a lecturer in history at a college in Moodbidri.

Ichlangodu was a recipient of several awards and had also chaired the third Beary Sahitya Sammelan held at Udupi in 2001.