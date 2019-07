Renowned writer and thinker Erya Lakshminarayana Alva passed away at his residence in Bantwal on Saturday. He was 95.

Alva, who won many awards for his literary contributions, was conferred the honoris clausa at the 30th convocation of Mangalore University in 2016.

Many well-known people, including Bantwal MLA Rajesh Shetty, have condoled the death of Alva.