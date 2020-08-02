Writer Pakruddin Iruvail passes away

Kannada and Beary language writer Pakruddin Iruvail passed away following a brief illness. He was 55.

A civil contractor by profession, he entered the literary world in 1985.

His first collection of stories ‘Elliruve Nanna Kanda’ was released during the 12th Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Literary Meet in 2001.

He won the Muslim Sahitya Prashasti for his work ‘Alima Akshara Kalithaddu’.

Some of his other works are ‘Anireekshitha,’ ‘Nadira,’ ‘Avasana,’ and ‘Nombala.’

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.