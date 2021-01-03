The Karnataka government has provided 'X' category security to Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami.
The seer is also a trustee of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
A police escort vehicle will be part of the seer's travel.
As the seer had been travelling extensively across the country with regards to the construction of Ram Mandir, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat had appealed to the government to provide security to him.
131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival
Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?
A continent where the dead are not counted
The good, the bad & the inadequate
Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions
How I met the spy who went out into the cold
A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa