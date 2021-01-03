'X' category security to Pejawar seer

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 03 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 14:30 ist
Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government has provided 'X' category security to Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami.

The seer is also a trustee of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

A police escort vehicle will be part of the seer's travel.

As the seer had been travelling extensively across the country with regards to the construction of Ram Mandir, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat had appealed to the government to provide security to him.

Karnataka
pejawar mutt
Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami

