Yadapadithaya takes charge as MU VC

Prof P S Yadapadithaya assumed charge on Monday as the vice chancellor of Mangalore University.

He had been serving as professor of Commerce at the University and as registrar of the University in the past.

He completed his MCom from Mangalore University in 1982 with a first rank and gold medal. He also obtained his doctorate from the University in 1992. He worked as a professor, trainer and consultant at the National Institute of Training for Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, in 1994-95. As an academician, he has published over 46 research papers in journals of national and international repute.

Prof Yadapadithaya told DH that he will use his experience in the University to bring changes in the University.

“As I have been working in the University, I have an in-depth knowledge of the problems. Measures will be taken to check unwanted expenditure in the University. All the initiatives taken up by the earlier vice chancellors will be continued. Changes will be brought in in teaching and non-teaching faculties,” he stated.