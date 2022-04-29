Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar visits Uchila temple

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, visited the newly renovated Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila on Friday.

He said that the sculpture and wooden carvings at the temple are attractive.

The temple was renovated at a cost of Rs 36 crore recently.

Temple Jeernodhara Samiti honorary president G Shankar felicitated Wadiyar.

Later, he also visited Anegudde Vinayaka Temple in Kumbhasi.