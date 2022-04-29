Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar visits Uchila temple

Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar visits Uchila temple

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 29 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 23:22 ist
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, visited Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, visited the newly renovated Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila on Friday. 

He said that the sculpture and wooden carvings at the temple are attractive.

The temple was renovated at a cost of Rs 36 crore recently. 

Temple Jeernodhara Samiti honorary president G Shankar felicitated Wadiyar.

Later, he also visited Anegudde Vinayaka Temple in Kumbhasi. 

