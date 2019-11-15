'Yakshaangana Gowrava' for Kolyuru Ramachandra Rao

Well known Yakshagana artist Kolyuru Ramachandra Rao will be presented with ‘Yakshaangana Gowrava’ award and entrepreneur Krishna J Palemar with ‘Yakshaangana Rajyotsava’ award during the week-long Yakshagana Talamaddale programme to be held at Ravindra Kala Bhavan in University College from November 17 onwards.

“Yakshaangana Rajyotsava award will be presented to Palemar by Mangalore

University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya during the inaugural programme on November 17,” Yakshaangana Mangaluru Working President Bhaskar Rai Kukkuvalli told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan.

Rai said, “The Yakshaangana Gowrava award will be presented to Ramachandra Rao by former member of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy P Kishan Hegde during the valedictory programme, organised by Yakshaangana Mangaluru and Yakshabharathi-Puttur, at Ravindra Kala Bhavan on November 23 (4 pm).”

Thonse Jayanth Kumar, a well known Yakshagana artist (Badaguthittu), was presented with ‘Yakshaangana Gowrava’ award last year. Seven ‘Talamaddales’, including one in Tulu language - ‘Siri Kitna Sandhana’, have been planned for the week-long programme, to be inaugurated by Alva’s Education Trust Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, he added.

The contributions of Yakshagana by artists like Late Alape Srinivas Bhat, A Sharada, K Kantha Rai, A K Narayan Shetty, A K Mahabala Shetty and Bettampady Balappa Shetty will be highlighted on the occasion, Rai added.