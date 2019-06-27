Yakshadhruva US unit to open on June 29

The 35th unit of Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust will be inaugurated at New Jersey in the US on June 29.

Speaking to reporters here, Trust founder president Patla Sathish Shetty said that the Yakshadhruva team will stage Yakshagana performances at 12 places in the US.

Eight artistes will leave for the US. Later, artistes from India settled in US will join the team.

The Yakshagana will be staged for two hours. The team will take part in Vishwa Kannada Sammelana in US on September 1, which will be attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, said Shetty.

Along with a Yakshagana performance, a demonstration on Yakshagana for students, training in ‘natya’ and ‘himmela’ will be imparted to the interested children there.

The demonstration will be done by Prof M L Samaga, he added.