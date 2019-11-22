Yakshagana Academy award presentation on December 9

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy will present its annual Parthisubba award, honorary award, Yakshasiri annual awards and book award, at a programme at Kuvempu Kalamandira in Chikkamagaluru at 6 pm on December 9.

Briefing reporters, Academy Chairman professor M A Hegde said Minister C T Ravi will inaugurate the programme. Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa will preside and Kannada and Culture Department Director S Rangappa will be the chief guest.

Parthisubba award will be conferred on Bangarachari of Chamarajanagara district. The honorary awards will be conferred on Ramaraje Aras, Subrahmanya Bhat Mamnadi, B Gundmi Sadananda Aithal, S P Jagadeesh and K Mohan.

Yakshasiri annual awards will be conferred posthumously on Krishna Mani Agera of Uttara Kannada. Other Yakshasiri award winners are Bhaskara Joshi Shiralagi of Uttara Kannada, Kumble Sridhar Rao, Mohan Baipadithaya of Dakshina Kannada, Manooru Narasimha Madhyastha of Udupi, Nityananda Hebbar and Dr P Shantharam Prabhu of Shivamogga, Narayanaswamy of Mysuru, S P Munikempaiah of Bengaluru, Madangallu Anand Bhat of Pune.

Dr N Narayana Shetty, Dr Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj and Dr K M Raghav Nambiar will be conferred the book Award.