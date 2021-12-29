Yakshagana artistes seek relaxation from night curfew

The heads of various Yakshagana troupes from Dakshina Kannada led by BJP’s Arts and Culture Cell submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V urging him to exempt Yakshagana from night curfew restrictions.

DK District BJP Arts and Culture Cell president Sarapady Ashok Shetty said that night curfew restrictions will have a negative impact on Yakshagana performances at night.

“The district administration should extend the night curfew deadline from 10 pm to 12 midnight. Artistes are already in distress due to the pandemic over the past two years. Yakshagana season has just begun and many booked shows had been cancelled,” said Shetty.

“If the district administration fails to take necessary steps, artistes and their family members will hold a dharna in front of the deputy commissioner’s office,” the delegation warned in their memorandum.

Rajesh Gujaran, manager of Sasihitlu Yakshagana Mela; S A Varkadi, manager of Mangaladevi Mela; Bappanadu Mela manager Vinod Kumar Bajpe, Sunkadakatte Mela manager Ramesh Kulshekhar, Nagashakti Mela manager Santhosh Shetty Kadthala and artistes were part of the delegation.