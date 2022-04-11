Yash visits Kukke Temple, Dharmasthala

Actor Yash visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple on Sunday.

With the much-anticipated KGF-2 set for release on April 14, he visited the temple along with the KGF-2 team.

Temple committee president Mohan Ram Sulli, members and others welcomed the team.

Yash and his team members had the darshan of the presiding deity and received prasadam at the temple.

On noticing Yash, a large number of devotees gathered to click selfies with the actor.

Yash and other team members met Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and sought his blessings.

He also paid a visit to Soorya Temple near Ujire which has the unique tradition of offering dolls made of clay.

The actor said that he prayed for the success of his upcoming movie.