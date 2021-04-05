Yediyurappa, Eshwarappa are one, says Kota Poojary

Yediyurappa, Eshwarappa are one, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 05 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 23:28 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa are not different. Both of them are the same, said Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Monday, he said that in any government there will be minor differences and confusions. Such things need not have to be blown up.

The differences will be sorted out soon and the administration will be smoother. Yediyurappa is handling everything well and is striving for the welfare of the poor, he added.

