Yediyurappa stresses on need to teach value to students

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said children especially students should not be the bag for storing paddy seeds, instead, they should be the farm fields sprouting yields.

Speaking after inaugurating the ceremony of Chinnara Angala and toilet complex Swacchangana here at Rajangana, the chief minister said the children should be taught ethical values and safe environment should be created for the growth of the children.

He said that as children are the future of the country, the responsibility lies on the part of parents, teachers and society to guide them to the righteous path.

The chief minister said, “The children when are led with proper guidance they will turn out to be wonders and productive to the country and society.”

Lauding the Palimaru Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami for his social concerns and charities, the chief minister said the seer should continue to serve the society even after he handovers the charge of temple administration after the completion of his term of Paryaya. The mid-day meal programme was introduced in Sri Krishna mutt much before the government decided to take up the initiative.

Calling upon the public to support the government under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to make state maintain cleanliness and hygiene, the chief minister said the state should be in the forefront in terms of cleanliness. There is a need to create awareness among mass over maintaining cleanliness and hygienic conditions in the surroundings, he said.

The chief minister said that Pejawar seer is recovering. The country needs the guidance of veteran seer and the seer should be present while Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, the chief minister said.

The toilet complex Swacchangana was built by MRPL through CSR funds in association with Paryaya Palimaru mutt. The chief minister who visited Sri Krishna mutt for the first time after taking charge had the glance of Lord Krishna through Kanakana Kindi before entering the temple. He held talks with Paryaya Palimaru mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Swami.