'Yoga infuses positive outlook in life'

Yoga and meditation lift one’s spirit, Zilla Panchayat president Sujatha Krishnappa stressed on Friday.

She was speaking after inaugurating the International Yoga Day programme organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and district Ayush Department at the Vokkaligara community hall.

Yoga, when practised daily, de-stresses the mind and helps us remain energetic through the day, she reminded.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said Yoga and meditation when incorporated into our lifestyle, increase concentration and confidence and also help us have a positive outlook.

Senior Yoga practitioners Shivappa and Diwaker Bhat demonstrated 15 different types of Yogasanas including ‘Pranayama’.

B K Bhagyakka from Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya shared tips on meditation. Yoga practitioners S P Krupa and Shalini were felicitated.

In Kadur, hundreds participated in the Yoga camp organised by the Raghavendra Yoga Association at Dr B R Ambedkar playground. Yoga teachers Vijaya and Girish highlighted the importance of International Yoga Day and the need to practise Yoga daily.

Physical education teacher Shekarappa said Yoga has helped many obtain relief from stress-related diseases and nerve disorders.

He spoke at Yoga camp organised by Vidyabharathi Institution at Shridevi Chamundeshwari Ammanavara Temple community hall in Banakal near Kottigehara.

About 600 students from Shri Lakshmeesha Samyuktha PU College took part in a camp organised in Devanoor. BJP organised a mass camp at Raitha Bhavana in Mudigere. After the session, the members were presented with free saplings and administered an oath to protect the environment.

In Kodagu

Schools, colleges and associations observed the International Yoga Day.

A session was held at Kushalnagar Government First Grade College by NSS. Yoga teacher H R Uday Prakash explained how Yoga helps free the mind from distractions.

In Somwarpet, policemen and institution heads participated in a camp organised by Art of Living at Manasa hall.

Sub-inspector Shivashankar inaugurated the event. “Yoga is being embraced in western countries but ignored in India. Today, Yoga has received due recognition, with many people passionate about Yakshagana,” he stressed.