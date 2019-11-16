‘Yoga should be introduced in formal education’

The five-day camp inaugurated by Yoga expert Baba Ramdev laid emphasis on the importance of Yoga in everyday life.

The camp is being organised by Paryaya Sri Palimaru Mutt, Pathanjali Yoga Peetha, at the parking area of the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

Baba Ramdev said that there are many aspects of Yoga that help to control and cure diseases. He claimed to have trained 10 crore Yoga enthusiasts so far. He, along with his students, have apparently trained as many as 20 crore people.

He emphasised the need to introduce Yoga in formal education.

“My aim is to ensure a healthy India and healthy body for individuals. Practising Yoga helps overcome diseases and stress,” Baba Ramdev stressed

He lamented that peace had become too expensive as countries were engaged either in war or in counter-terrorism activities and claimed, “Yoga is one solution to sort out all the differences.”

The Yoga guru, elaborating Yoga’s additional benefits, said that it is the ultimate solution for non-communicative diseases. “Immunity can be improved. The students will stay away from addictions and unlawful activities by practising Yoga. They can improve their memory and also dream of a good future,” he explained.

The Yoga camp will be held from 5 am to 7.30 am until November 20. A special camp will be held for women and children at 4 pm daily. A conference of saints were planned on November 19.

Many Yoga enthusiasts who participated on the first day of camp were guided by Baba Ramdev himself.

‘Tulasi to check radiation’

Yoga expert Baba Ramdev advised people to keep a petal of ‘tulasi’ in mobile pouches to prevent radiation signals from affecting humans.

He claimed that ‘tulasi’ leaves have the power to check radiation signals. “Radiation emanating from any electronic gadget can be checked by using ‘tulasi’ leaves. People should grow ‘tulasi’ plants in areas where electronic goods are placed,” he added.