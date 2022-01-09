A young voter should exercise his/her franchise judiciously to select an able candidate, which in turn will help in building a strong country. Young voters should be aware of their rights, said Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Dr Sateesh Kumar Bhandary.
He was speaking during a young voters enrolment drive organised by students council 2021-22 and electoral literacy club of A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABSMIDS).
"Voters have knowledge about the importance of exercising their franchise in Dakshina Kannada. The awareness should increase. The Election Commission declares a holiday on the day of the election to ensure that all exercise their franchise. Unfortunately, many end up spending their time in merry-making, rather than visiting the polling booth to exercise their franchise. Such negligence cannot be accepted," he said.
ABSMIDS Dean Dr U S Krishna Nayak, among others, were present.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found
Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship
Surviving the slump in sports
Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds
Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study
A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022
The bearable lightness of less