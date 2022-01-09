A young voter should exercise his/her franchise judiciously to select an able candidate, which in turn will help in building a strong country. Young voters should be aware of their rights, said Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Dr Sateesh Kumar Bhandary.

He was speaking during a young voters enrolment drive organised by students council 2021-22 and electoral literacy club of A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABSMIDS).

"Voters have knowledge about the importance of exercising their franchise in Dakshina Kannada. The awareness should increase. The Election Commission declares a holiday on the day of the election to ensure that all exercise their franchise. Unfortunately, many end up spending their time in merry-making, rather than visiting the polling booth to exercise their franchise. Such negligence cannot be accepted," he said.

ABSMIDS Dean Dr U S Krishna Nayak, among others, were present.