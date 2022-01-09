Young voters enrolment drive

Young voters enrolment drive

DHNS
DHNS, Ullal,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:42 ist
A young voters enrolment drive was held at A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences in Deralakatte.

A young voter should exercise his/her franchise judiciously to select an able candidate, which in turn will help in building a strong country. Young voters should be aware of their rights, said Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Dr Sateesh Kumar Bhandary. 

He was speaking during a young voters enrolment drive organised by students council 2021-22 and electoral literacy club of A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABSMIDS). 

"Voters have knowledge about the importance of exercising their franchise in Dakshina Kannada. The awareness should increase. The Election Commission declares a holiday on the day of the election to ensure that all exercise their franchise. Unfortunately, many end up spending their time in merry-making, rather than visiting the polling booth to exercise their franchise. Such negligence cannot be accepted," he said.

ABSMIDS Dean Dr U S Krishna Nayak, among others, were present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

voters enrolment drive
A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Deralakatte
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 