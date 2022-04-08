Youth arrested for attempt to break into ATM kiosk

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:15 ist

A 19-year-old youth from the Vijayanagara district was arrested by Udupi police on suspicion of attempting to break into an ATM kiosk near Ambagilu on Thursday.

Simon D'Souza, serving as general manager of Electronic Payment Services, entrusted with the contract of replenishing Canara Bank ATMs in Mangaluru and Udupi, had complained to the police on his staff witnessing a miscreant attempting to break into the ATM kiosk in Perampalli-Ambagilu crossroad a few days ago.

Based on the complaint, police visited Hagaribommanahalli taluk in Vijayanagara district and arrested Hanumantha, a resident of Kelagina Circle, Bennekallu, Vijayanagara.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody till April 23.

