Youth arrested for posting objectionable content on social media

A youth, who had allegedly posted objectionable content aimed at disrupting social harmony on social media with the help of a foreign SIM card, was arrested by the police attached to the CEN station.

The arrested youth was identified as Mohammed Azmal (20) from Belthangady. The accused youth, in order to post objectionable content, had reportedly created an Instagram account ‘mari_gudi_5’ using a SIM from a foreign country, said Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

After the hijab controversy broke out at Dr P Dayananda Pai, Sathish Pai Government First Grade College in Car Street in the month of March, Azmal had posted a threatening message against a student from the college.

During the course of the investigation, police found a post of a morphed photo of Shivaji and others with derogatory messages. The police also found a Twitter account with objectionable and provocative posts.

The commissioner said that Azmal was also part of certain social media groups which post objectionable content.

“He was using a foreign SIM card of his uncle and had presumed that he will not get caught. Even Instagram account mari_gudi_5 was created to mislead police,” he said.

The Instagram account was created a year ago. Azmal has four Instagram accounts. The social media and monitoring cell of the Police Commissionarate will look into WhatsApp groups of organisations in order to ascertain his role, he added.