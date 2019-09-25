Youth assaulted for calling India a 'Hindu Rashtra'

A group of Muslim youths have allegedly assaulted a youth for claiming India as ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ The video of the assault is being circulated on social media.

The victim is Manjunath, a native of Bantwal taluk. While drinking a cup of tea at a mall in Mangaluru, the youth had an argument over Hindu Rashtra with another group. Muslim youths surrounded him and asked him to repeat ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ When he uttered it, he was allegedly assaulted. The whole incident was videographed on a mobile phone and was posted on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Mangaluru South (Pandeshwar) police have registered a case.

Commissioner of Police, Dr Harsha said that a case has been registered.