A 21-year-old youth was booked under the Pocso Act, on the charges of allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor in Virajpet Rural Police Station jurisdiction.

The accused has been identified as Rashid. Further, the police have booked a case against Hassainar and his son Rashid, for allegedly assaulting Haneef of Nalkeri.

Haneef has suffered injuries and is recuperating in a government hospital.