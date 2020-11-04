Youth Congress to support CNC

MLC B K Hariprasad will visit Madikeri on November 26 and will take part in a protest to be held in Madikeri, urging the government to provide tribal status to Kodava community, said Virajpet Youth Congress President Jammada Somanna.

Addressing reporters, he said that the Youth Congress will lend its complete support to the Codava National Council headed by N U Nachappa, in its fight towards attaining tribal status for the Kodava community.

He said that tribal status is necessary for the development of the community.

The efforts of CNC towards achieving the same by conducting consistent effort is laudable. It is the Constitutional right of Kodavas, he added.

Stating that for Kodavas, it has become necessary to retain their identity, he said the Youth Congress will join hands with Codava National Council to draw the attention of the government.

“The fight will go on till the demand is fulfilled. A memorandum in this regard has already been submitted by Codava National Council,” he added.

Youth Congress leaders Lalu Stalin, Ramshad, Muruga and Ponnampet block Youth Congress President Koniyanda Muttanna were present.