Youth drowns while rescuing a man in Kuwait

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old youth from Kinnigoli drowned in Salmiya Beach in Kuwait, while attempting to rescue a drowning Egypt national.

The youth was identified as Mohammed Anees, son of Hasanabba and Nafeesa. He along with his friends had visited the beach during the weekend. On noticing the Egypt national drowning, he went to rescue him and was washed away in the waves.

The body was retrieved by the Kuwait navy and other security agencies on Sunday.

The family members have decided to bury the body in Kuwait.