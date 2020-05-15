Youth from Maharashtra sent to quarantine facility

A youth, who arrived from Gabgal village in Maharashtra without permission on Thursday late night, was sent to quarantine centre.

The youth had left Pune 10 days ago. He reached the border of Karnataka in a goods vehicle. Later, he had crossed the border by walking and travelled in a goods vehicle till the border of Chitradurga. From Chitradurga, he walked to Chikkamagaluru.

Based on the information of the locals, the task force members met the youth. After confirming that he had arrived from Maharashtra, he was sent to a quarantine facility in Chikkamagaluru.