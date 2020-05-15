Youth from Maharashtra sent to quarantine facility

Youth from Maharashtra sent to quarantine facility

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • May 15 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 21:18 ist
Representative image/iStock

A youth, who arrived from Gabgal village in Maharashtra without permission on Thursday late night, was sent to quarantine centre.

The youth had left Pune 10 days ago. He reached the border of Karnataka in a goods vehicle. Later, he had crossed the border by walking and travelled in a goods vehicle till the border of Chitradurga. From Chitradurga, he walked to Chikkamagaluru.

Based on the information of the locals, the task force members met the youth. After confirming that he had arrived from Maharashtra, he was sent to a quarantine facility in Chikkamagaluru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Youth
Maharastra
quarantined
Karnataka
quarantine

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 