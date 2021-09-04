Youth gets two vaccine doses within few minutes

A youth received both the vaccination doses a few minutes apart at a vaccination camp organised at Dugaladka School in Sullia taluk on Friday.

K B Arun, son of Balasubrahmanyam from Kutelu, had arrived at the camp to receive his first dose.

After receiving the jab, Arun sat on the school premises for some time in order to collect tablets meant to minimise fever.

As he was waiting, a health assistant injected the second dose of the vaccine.

Arun’s family members, on learning that Arun had received two doses of vaccine, complained against the health assistant to Sullia taluk health officer (THO) Dr Nandakumar.

The taluk health officer reportedly allayed the fears of the family and advised Arun to have meals at regular intervals.