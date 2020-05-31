Youth killed as car rams fish truck

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 31 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 00:14 ist
The mangled remains of the car after it rammed a fish truck on NH 66 near Nethravathi bridge on Sunday.

A 25-year-old youth died on the spot after a car rammed a fish truck parked near Nethravathi bridge in Adamkudru on NH 66 in the wee hours of Sunday.

The youth was identified as Chethan from Gandhinagar in Kavoor. Prateeksh, Rakesh, Preetham, Swaroop from Gandhinagar and Arun from BC Road who sustained injuries were shifted to a hospital.

Police sources said Chethan and his friends were returning after attending a relative’s Mehendi party in Kolya on the city’s outskirts. Enroute, Prateeksh parked his two-wheeler near Thokkatu and got into the car as he was feeling drowsy.

The speeding car was a total wreck after it rammed into a fish truck from behind. Police sources said the driver had parked the truck near the bridge after running out of fuel.

Traffic police registered a case against the driver and are investigating.

Accident
NH 66
Mangaluru

