Youth killed in accident

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle rammed him on Kadur Road on Sunday.
The deceased is Manoj (24), a resident of Kerekodihalli in Arasikere taluk.
He was working in a vehicle that collects milk from villages and supplied to Nandini milk cold storage unit at Birur. After dinner, Manoj had gone out for walking when the accident occurred.
