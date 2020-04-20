Youth killed in accident on Kadur road

Youth killed in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Birur,
  • Apr 20 2020, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:47 ist
Representative image

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle rammed him on Kadur Road on Sunday.

The deceased is Manoj (24), a resident of Kerekodihalli in Arasikere taluk.

He was working in a vehicle that collects milk from villages and supplied to Nandini milk cold storage unit at Birur. After dinner, Manoj had gone out for walking when the accident occurred.

Road accident
Karnataka
