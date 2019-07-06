Youth lead way, cultivate fallow land

Youth from Alandoor in Yadtare village of Byndoor have initiated a green revolution by taking up paddy cultivation on one acre of land that was left fallow for many years now.

Members of Manasa Mithra Mandali had taken up farming activities on one acre of land belonging to Thimmappa Poojary Makodi. The members had tilled the land and raised paddy seedlings under the ‘mat nursery’ method.

The members want to supply the rice cultivated for mid-day meals in the neighbouring schools and for mass feeding during Sharadotsava in the village. Along with the members of the Mandali, villagers, including women also joined hands in transplanting paddy seedlings.

On the initiative of the Mandali, Yadtare Gram Panchayat Member Uday Makodi said, “Farming activities are on decline in Alandoor. The initiative by the youth from village is a model for others. Members of various organisations and gram panchayats should support such initiative.”

Manasa Mithra Mandali former president Chandra Kotari said, “This is our first step to promote farming in the village. We want to create awareness on farming among children. We will hold training in organic farming, increasing the yield with less expenditure, mass harvesting and so on in the future.”

Owner of the land Thimmappa Poojary Makodi

recollected that there was no shortage of labourers in the past. Now, youth from the

village have migrated to cities in search of employment. There is acute shortage of farm labourers. Even poor rainfall had aggravated the problem.

“I stopped farming as my age did not permit me. I am happy that youth have taken up farming in the village. Such initiative should be taken up in all villages,” he stressed.