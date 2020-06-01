Youth murdered in a scuffle

A youth was murdered and two others suffered injuries in a scuffle among two groups, at Ekkaru Arasugudde in Bajpe police station jurisdiction on late Sunday night.

The murder victim was identified as Keerthan (20), a resident of Marakada. The injured are Nithin (20) and Mahesh (20). There was personal enmity between two groups. Keerthan, Nithin and Mahesh had gathered at Arasugudde on Sunday night. From there, Keerthan had called his opponent gang to reach the spot, said the police who are investigating the case.

When the two gangs came in contact, there was an exchange of words and later using lethal weapons, the rival gang stabbed Keerthan and his accomplices.