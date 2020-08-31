Youth on a mission to bridge digital divide

An entrepreneur and two youth are doing their bit to bridge the great digital divide by disbursing second-hand android cellphones to poor students.

The campaign to disburse second-hand mobile phones is two weeks-old, informs Aman Rodrigues, a resident of Karangalpady.

Aman, a second-year LLB student in Christ University in Bengaluru, says a discussion with his classmate Suchetha Vikram ended up with the launch of a campaign to collect cellphones.

“Suchetha was explaining how domestic workers were struggling to buy android cellphones for their children. We soon realised that it was not just domestic workers, but, even parents who had lost their jobs, who were struggling to buy smartphones and help their children attend online classes,” informs Aman.

Both Aman and Suchetha fear that the problems arising from the digital divide, if not addressed at the earliest, would result in more dropouts this academic year.

Aman has so far succeeded in convincing a dozen owners to part with their old cell phones and managed to collect nearly eight smartphones.

“The first two cellphones were given to the children of migrant labourers who work in our apartment,” said Aman.

A couple of cell phones were handed over to White Doves founder president Corrine Rasquinha, said Aman.

Suchetha and Aman, who have founded an NGO, Suraksha Dhama, have plans to collect cellphones and distribute them to schools.

Aman makes surprise visits to the houses of beneficiaries to ensure that the cell phone is being put to good use.

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vincent Pinto also launched a similar initiative to collect second-hand cellphones and donate them to poor students.

Pinto, who is serving as managing director of Tibur Inc, launched the initiative with his wife and daughter being the first donors.

“Three cellphones, one Ipad and laptop with year-long cable internet (internet connection sponsored by a friend) was donated to Ashadeep, which runs an orphanage in Bengaluru,” informed Pinto.

Those interested in donating their cellphones can contact Aman (8050884563), Suchetha (9980910055) and Vincent Pinto (9632126667).