Youth organisations clean Panambur-Meenakaliya Beach

The Mangaluru City Corporation, Youngsters Panambur and Youngsters Yuvaka Yuvathi Mandala, Baikampady, members cleaned a stretch of beach from Panambur to Baikampady-Meenakaliya on Sunday.

The volunteers, including students, cleared all the garbage that was on the shore. More than three truckloads of garbage were collected during the drive.

Yathish Baikampady, former CEO, Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, said “The drive was organised to create awareness on cleanliness. The youth clubs of the area organised a campaign on the beach stretch from Panambur to Meenakaliya. The residents want the beach stretch free from slums and keep the area clean.

“Those who have constructed huts on the government land illegally by the side of the beach and collect rent from migrant labourers’ have not provided basic facilities. As a result, open defecation has become common on the shore. The drive was to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned,” he said.

“We do not want any illegal activities to take place on the shores of the beach in Mangaluru,” he added.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar informed DH that notices would be served to those who were residing in illegal slums on the beach to vacate them.

“A survey will be conducted to identify the illegal slums that have cropped up on the shore,” he said.

Several huts have come up on the stretch of beach from Panambur to Meenakaliya.

According to officials and local residents, huts are rented out for migrant labourers without providing toilets and other basic amenities. As a result, families are forced to defecate in the open and litter on the stretch of the beach, resulting in unhygienic conditions prevailing in the surroundings.

The huts were constructed using asbestos sheets by a few local residents and they were collecting Rs 800 to Rs 1000 from the migrant labourers as rent. They lack toilets and bathrooms. As a result, sewage directly flows into the sea, alleged residents.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar and MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty and the DK Working Journalists’ Association members were present.