Youth quarrels with girlfriend, climbs mobile tower

A youth, disappointed after a quarrel with his girlfriend, climbed atop a mobile tower erected at R K building in Adyar, on the city's outskirts on Monday.

Tension prevailed for a few hours after the youth ignored the repeated advice of fire personnel and police to alight from the tower.

Finally, the youth relented and climbed down after the girl was summoned to the spot.

The youth, identified as Sudheer from Kamjara near Kodman village in Bantwal taluk, was handed over to Bantwal rural police by the Hoysala squad. Sudheer's girlfriend also hails from the same village.

Police sources said a case was filed in Bantwal rural police station.